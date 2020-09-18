A Derby High School student was recently selected as a National Merit Semifinalist. Senior Emma Stubby was one of over 1.5 million students nationwide who applied for the 2021 National Merit Scholarship program. Approximately 16,000 students were chosen as semifinalists, of which about 15,000 are expected to advance to the finalist level. There will be 2,500 National Merit scholarships awarded in total. “I am extremely proud of the hard work Emma has put into her school work and I am happy to see her be recognized with this great honor,” Derby High School Principal Tim Hamblin said in a news release.
Derby High School senior named National Merit Semifinalist
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-
- 1 min to read