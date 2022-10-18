A presentation on an alternative student attendance tracking system was presented to the Derby school board at its Oct. 10 meeting. Derby High School Assistant Principal Shane Seeley made the presentation on adding the Positive Attendance device technology throughout the current high school Skyward system.
The new Positive Attendance devices are unique to each classroom and shifts the attendance record keeping process away from the teacher to an internal automated system. Attendance is kept by each student scanning their student ID card or keying in the ID number.
Positive attendance has been used in some home room situations in the building already, offering high school administrators and some teachers the opportunity to experience its benefits.
Currently, attendance is taken through the Skyward school administrative software by teachers entering in the information. With the new Positive Attendance devices, a student would scan in when entering a room and the information would automatically be processed in the Skyward system and immediately be available in the school attendance office.
According to Seeley, one of the biggest benefits of the new system is the time it will save teachers in the classroom having to deal with attendance in general.
“Taking attendance does take time out of the classroom, usually at the start of class. That’s valuable time the teacher could be teaching.” Seeley explained. “DHS has 2,182 students. With 177 days in their school year and figuring students go to five classes a day, and assuming on the low end it takes one minute for attendance, that student is losing five minutes a day just for attendance. In a year, that’s 885 minutes. If it takes two minutes, that’s 1,770 minutes they’re losing a year.”
Other benefits of the system presented to the board included freeing up teacher computer time, eliminating much of the written passes that are necessary and helping to locate students in the building quickly without teacher interruptions.
Regarding safety and security, especially in a crisis situations, the benefits are also evident.
“Let’s say we went into a lockdown and teachers swept the hall and brought extra kids into their room. Those kids can scan into that classroom and we would know where the kids are,” Seeley said.
DHS special education teacher Charles Gladfelter said the new system has saved him a lot of time.
“There are a lot of surprises that can happen on a daily basis and it helps me if I have to deal with something,” Gladfelter said.
DHS science teacher Sara Wilson said student accountability is the key with the new attendance system.
“If a student’s absence in a room triggers a mark in the grade book, somewhere automatically, they will figure out pretty quickly it’s not going to work for them to sign out of home room and not show up where they said they were going to go,” Wilson said.
The Positive Attendance system and 190 devices are expected to cost $133,670 and would be paid out of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Funds (ESSER). These are funds provided to schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The system is also in the planning stages for both Derby middle schools as well. Board action on the high school purchase is expected to be a part of the Oct. 24 school board meeting.