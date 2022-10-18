Positive Attendance device

Using a newly proposed Positive Attendance device, students at Derby High would swipe their IDs to scan into their classrooms – streamlining and improving the attendance process. The BOE is expected to take action on the item at its Oct. 24 meeting.

 COURTESY

A presentation on an alternative student attendance tracking system was presented to the Derby school board at its Oct. 10 meeting. Derby High School Assistant Principal Shane Seeley made the presentation on adding the Positive Attendance device technology throughout the current high school Skyward system. 

The new Positive Attendance devices are unique to each classroom and shifts the attendance record keeping process away from the teacher to an internal automated system. Attendance is kept by each student scanning their student ID card or keying in the ID number.

0
0
0
0
0