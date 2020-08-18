Derby High School graduate Aaron Lamson, left, recently received an Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps scholarship. The scholarship includes 100% tuition for four years, a $900 book stipend, and a monthly stipend that gradually increases based on grade level. Lamson, a 2020 graduate, completed four years of AFJROTC and contributed more than 300 community service hours during his time at Derby High School. The scholarship marks the third year in a row the high school’s AFJROTC program has had a scholarship recipient.
Derby High School grad receives AFJROTC scholarship
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
