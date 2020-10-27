DHS Homecoming 2020

Derby High School seniors Sophie Connor (left) and Blake Chadwick (right) were named Homecoming queen and king, respectively. Chadwick was joined by king candidates Adam Bradley, Nathan Jolly, Treyton Rusher and Sean Wentling. Connor was one of five queen candidates, including Aneesa Abdul-Hameed, Mia Agpoon, Tori Bell and Ellieanna Hale.

 NATHAN ALSPAW/INFORMER

Blake Chadwick and Sophie Connor were named the 2020 DHS Homecoming king and queen at Friday's home football contest against Maize South.

