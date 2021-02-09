When you enter Derby High airbrush teacher Roger Scovell’s classroom, you may notice something on the wall – aside from the dozens of airbrush paintings and sketches, that is.
Scovell keeps his “philosophy of life and education” printed on a piece of paper at the entrance of his classroom – a reminder for his students and himself. There’s a difference between simply teaching and educating, he says.
“You can teach someone to do a specific task, instruct them how the task is accomplished in hopes they understand,” he writes in the print-out. “The task could be accomplished without the person knowing why the task is successful, … simply mirroring instructions.”
“The next time the person is confronted with the same or similar task they may or may not be successful because they did not learn to apply problem-solving skills to this new knowledge.”
That, Scovell said, is teaching without educating.
Instead, Scovell said when he teaches his students a new skill, he makes sure they understand why they’re doing it a certain way and why they don’t do it other ways. By developing a fuller understanding, his students can hopefully take the new skill and apply it to any future circumstance.
“If I teach you, say, how to do the eye,” he said. “And then I go, ‘OK, I want you to go and draw a flower.’ Your mind’s blank, isn’t it?”
“But if I teach you to draw the eye and I show you the shading part and what causes that curve in there and all the glistening of the light in there … now you can take that texture, that shading and that light and apply it to anything.”
When it comes to airbrushing, there’s not many authorities more qualified than Scovell, if any. Scovell has written articles and a book about airbrushing, as well as curriculum for various high school and college classes related to airbrushing.
His passion for the craft – and his students – shines through his words and his long career in airbrush education.
Scovell has taught art for 40 years, starting his career with six years at Herrington schools. The remainder has been spent at Derby High.
He created an airbrush class at Derby High during his second year, using a curriculum he started preparing in Herrington – one that he said is one of a kind.
Scovell grew up in the country, east of Augusta, attending Bluestem School District in Leon. Scovell said he first encountered airbrushing while attending car shows with his dad as a kid.
“I’d watch them airbrush on t-shirts almost as much time as I spent looking at the cars,” he said. “They’d cover up the bottles, cover up the airbrushes and they’d shoo you off ’cause they didn’t want to share any of their secrets.”
“At the time, I didn’t understand that.”
It wasn’t until after high school that Scovell got his first airbrush, a Badger 150, as a graduation present from his family. The problem? There was no one to teach him how to use it.
“I tried and I tried, and it was frustrating,” he said.
Scovell didn’t revisit the airbrush until college.
Scovell wants to make sure his students avoid that same frustration. He starts out his intro classes with an overview of the airbrush rigs and how they operate. Students take the machines apart to learn about their parts.
Pandemic pressures
Because of the district’s current 9-week class schedule, Scovell is teaching two intro airbrush classes and one advanced course. Like other teachers in the district, Scovell had to adjust his classroom for an online setup when Derby schools temporarily moved to remote instruction after Thanksgiving. He currently uses that setup to accommodate students in his classes who chose to continue learning remotely.
Adjusting to the pandemic has been a challenge for both students and educators, Scovell said.
“I don’t know how some of them are surviving,” he said. “I think everybody’s trying, but I don’t think anybody knows the secret answer to it.”
Scovell said he wishes people recognized that students are emotional beings with their own baggage and are more than just the time they spend learning at school.
“Most people see them as just a bunch of students in a class, but you have no idea that that person that came through that door might have just lost their dog last night that they’d had for 20 years,” he said. “Or that they may be pregnant, and you don’t know it.”
Scovell said educators wear many hats, something that has only been complicated by the coronavirus.
“You’re not only a doctor, nurse, counselor, or psychologist or trying to teach them anything, but you’re bandaging them up both mentally physically all the time,” he said.
Philosophy in practice
Scovell is mostly self-taught in airbrushing, tweaking techniques he’s seen over the years to fit his style.
He also keeps up with airbrushing publications and attends an airbrush getaway each year. That, of course, was canceled by the pandemic in 2020.
At the getaways, Scovell has had the chance to teach students and other airbrush teachers from across the world. Scovell said his “philosophy of education” was put on full display during one of the seminars.
“There was an instructor there and there might have been 30 people around them in that class,” he said. “If you were the last person in the back or one on the side, could you hear him? Could you understand what he’s doing?”
The teacher was facing his easel, Scovell said, trying to teach the students through an example. He said it seemed as though some of the students were just following along to not disrupt him.
The instructor was teaching, not educating.
“When he gets done, he’s going to be helping every single one of them,” Scovell said. “Because none of them learned anything.”