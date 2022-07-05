Jayden Island, Vivian Kalb and Allison Hoffman recently represented Derby High School at the HOSA Future Health Professionals International Leadership Conference in Nashville, Tenn. Kalb and Hoffman competed in Community Awareness with a project about period poverty and Island competed in Epidemiology. Over 10,000 students from across the U.S., Canada, South Korea and China competed over three days.
Derby High represented at HOSA international conference
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
