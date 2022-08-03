STAN SCOGGINS JEOPARDY!

Derby High alum Stan Scoggins (right) is pictured with host Ken Jennings on the set of the long-running game show Jeopardy!, where Scoggins recently appeared as a contestant.

 COURTESY

Derby High School’s Stan Scoggins recently had the opportunity to participate in the Jeopardy! game show.

Scoggins, who is a member of the DHS class of ’84, has long been a fan of the show and credits his teachers for inspiring him to pursue the path of being a contestant.

0
0
0
0
0