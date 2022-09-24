The Derby High School AFJROTC unit was recently honored with a Silver Star Community Service with Excellence award – one of two recipients in Kansas – for academic year 2021-2022. Excluding 2020 (when the program was on hold), the DHS unit has now earned the award in three consecutive years.
Presented by the U.S. Air Force Director, the award recognizes the top 5% of all AFJROTC units based on community service in support of schools and local communities. It is earned by units with the highest per cadet average of community service hours that are planned and conducted by cadets under the supervision of their instructors.