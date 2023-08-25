For the second consecutive year, the Derby High School Air Force JROTC was honored with the Silver Star Community Service with Excellence Award.
The award, granted for the 2022-2023 school year, recognizes the top 5% of all AFJROTC units based on community service in support of schools and local communities. It is earned by units with the highest per cadet average of community service hours while also taking into consideration personal growth of cadets, contributions of instructors as mentors and the support of the school/local community.