More than 100 community members and patrons of the Derby school district attended a community discussion on Aug. 19 about the direction of Kansas schools.
Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson and Deputy Education Commissioner Brad Neuenswander led the presentation and feedback session about the state’s vision for K-12 schools. It lasted just under two hours and was held at the USD 260 Administrative Center.
The discussion was one of 50 hosted by the Kansas State Department of Education across the state as part of the Kansans Can Success Tour, which will wrap up in September. The KSDE held a similar listening tour in 2015, which was the largest qualitative research on education in Kansas history.
Watson and Neuenswander summarized the findings from the first listening tour, demonstrating that Kansans by-and-large wanted to see the education system prepare students for post-education success with more social-emotional and non-academic skills like professionalism, time management and teamwork.
They also wanted to see an emphasis on the success of each individual student, rather than just the success of the majority of students.
“It was clear to us, with over 2,000 people, what they were sharing is, as a state, we are completely out of touch and out of balance with what Kansans desire,” Neuenswander said.
At that point in time, the state primarily measured the success of each student and school through reading and math test scores.
Determining success based on more holistic measures such as soft skills is a challenge, Neuenswander said, but ultimately better prepares students for the real world.
“That’s really hard because we’re used to measuring content knowledge,” he said.
A large portion of those in attendance at Derby’s session were teachers, principals, district leaders, school board members and others who represent the district. Parents and other community members were also in the crowd.
Throughout Watson and Neuenswander’s presentation, audience members had opportunities for small group, roundtable discussions and online survey questions. Participants were asked to share their thoughts on a list of competencies and approaches that the state’s education system could adopt to better prepare students for success outside of the academic world.
Special guests included Kansas State Board of Education members Betty Arnold and Jim McNiece and Braxton Moral, a Ulysses native who was the first student in Harvard history to earn a degree from the Ivy League school while still in high school.
Moral has been traveling to key stops along the listening tour with Watson and Neuenswander. He shared the story of his educational journey, saying that personalized learning opportunities and individual emphasis can make a world of difference in a student’s life trajectory.
Moral said he became stagnant and uninterested in school as a third grader, until his mom enrolled him in a basic U.S. history course at Fort Hays State University. That decision, he said, ultimately re-sparked his love for learning and set him on the course to study government and English at the Harvard Extension School. He is now pursuing a law degree.
“It really helped me to develop both academically and socially,” he said. “I think by individualizing every student’s plans, accounting for their ambitions and their own skills, the department of education has enabled students to succeed, and I think Kansas can benefit from that in the long term.”
“Let me tell you: If you get stuck in diesel truck, I cannot help you,” he said with a laugh. “I think it’s important that we recognize the various skills that are found not only in high schools such as Ulysses but high schools here as well.”
KSDE is planning to finalize and publish findings from this year’s listening tour after it wraps up in September.