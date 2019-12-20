The American Public Health Association and the Sedgwick County Health Department presented the “Thank You Day” award to the Derby Health Collaborative for its efforts in protecting the health of the Derby community. Some of the DHC’s programs include Let’s DiaBeat This, StoryWalk and Crib Clinics. Leadership of the Derby Recreation Commission accepted the award on behalf of more than 50 DHC members. Pictured, left to right: DRC Superintendent Chris Drum, KIDS Program Coordinator Maria Torrez, DHC Director Debbie Williams, SCHD Director Adrienne Byrne, Program Director Vanessa Buehne and Administration Director Derek Smith.
Derby Health Collaborative wins “Thank You Day” award
- BY INFORMER STAFF mail@derbyinformer.com
