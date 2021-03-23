StrumClub, a leading national online music school, recently announced its recognition of 12-year-old Derby guitar student Cameron Konecny as March 2021 National Student of the Month. Cameron, who was nominated by his instructor Jimena Fosado, was chosen from students around the country for the honor.
Konecny began taking lessons in August of 2020. Since then, he has shown incredible dedication to his instrument with constant practicing and great technique. He performed live in his first ever recital in January to viewers around the country.