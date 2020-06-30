A number of Derby grads graduated from local and state colleges this spring.
Three received degrees from Washburn University. Abigail Elder and Aubrey Keirns each graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing. Marisa Clifton graduated with a master’s in social work. They were three of more than 600 students who graduated from the Topeka school this past semester.
Jarrett Bowman was one of 284 students named to Barton Community College’s Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester. Students must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours and maintained a grade point average of 3.5 to 4.0 to qualify for the honor.
Tessa Dahl graduated from Newman University’s nursing program, and was honored in a nursing pinning ceremony done differently than years past. To practice spatial distancing and ensure safety, Newman’s program staff and faculty arranged an outdoor pinning ceremony. Graduates drove up to a designated spot one at a time, exited their vehicle, and received their pin.