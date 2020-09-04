A number of Derby High School graduates completed their degrees at Wichita State University over the summer. Listed below are the graduates’ names followed by their individual field of study and area of emphasis.
Tatum J. Benway, Bachelor of Arts, Field Major Communication; Peyton C. Chandler, Bachelor of Business Admin., Finance; Madison L. Greenwood, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies Sociology; Ciara L. Gutierrez, Associate of Arts; Samantha J. Hill, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice (Magna Cum Laude); Ethan J. Kirby, Bachelor of Business Admin., Marketing; Tin T. Le, Bachelor of Business Admin., Accounting; Brooke A. Pritchett, Master of Education, Learning and Instr. Design; Efrain Tarango-Arteaga, Bachelor of Business Admin., Info Tech and Management Information Systems.
More than 400 students in total graduated from WSU this summer.