Sara Brown, a 2021 Derby High School graduate, received a $500 scholarship from the Derby Philanthropic Education Organization (PEO).
The scholarship recognizes a graduating high school girl who has demonstrated outstanding leadership, academic achievement, extracurricular activities, and community service.
Sara was president of the DHS National Honor Society, editor-in-chief of the Panther Yearbook and has done graphic design projects for the city of Derby.
Sarah plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in visual communication, emphasizing branding and advertising, at the Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia.