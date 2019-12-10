Ashlynn Godown’s career pursuits have officially come full circle.
Having graduated from Derby High School in May 2015, Godown and the Derby Recreation Commission recently reached an agreement for her to take over as program coordinator.
Having served as an intern in the department since the spring, Godown had firsthand perspective of what the position needed. When Katie Dawes resigned in September, she felt it would be a good fit for her first full-time job.
“I have worked with the Wichita Golf Open and NBC Baseball, so I was going for special events [for my career],” she said. “When this position came open … it was a spur-of-the-moment kind of thing and a perfect fit.”
Godown is currently wrapping up a degree in sports management and will graduate this month. Securing her first job at the same time was a relief for the Derby graduate.
“There is a lot of pride in it,” she said of working in her hometown. “It feels good to stay here, be around my whole family and everything I’m comfortable with. I didn’t know if I’d stay or go, but when the opportunity came up, I knew it was what I wanted to do.”
Godown originally attended Labette Community College with an eye for athletic training. However, a drive for sports eventually pushed her toward the business side of the career.
“I knew I wanted sports management/business and I knew I wanted to do something different every day, so it opened the door to special events,” she added.
The former Panther has participated in various DRC programming since beginning her internship in May. While she has a vision for programs to add, she said she’s currently focusing on the 100-plus kids that the OAC supports with its after-school programming.
“I’m not looking at events as much as my after-school program at the OAC,” Godown said. “We have a lot planned for that and I’ve got 150 kids between Oaklawn and Cooper. I’m trying to provide a lot of structure and activities and get that program running.”
Godown also said staff is reviewing ideas for programming to add to the Hubbard Arts Center and is looking forward to introducing them in the coming months.
“We want to collaborate on different events through art and wellness,” she said of the facility that is scheduled to open in early 2020. “We want to put things in that building that the community hasn’t seen before.”