A Derby grad was selected for Kansas State University’s Snyder Leadership Legacy Fellows program. Rileigh Mahoney, a junior studying communication sciences and disorders, will be part of the leadership program’s sixth class. Fellows will engage in a variety of leadership development workshops and other activities during the 2020-2021 academic year. The program, named for former K-State football coach Bill Snyder, is conducted by the Staley School of Leadership Studies.
Derby grad selected as Snyder Leadership Legacy fellow
