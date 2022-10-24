Cowley Royalty

DHS grad Kori Ford was recently named a finalist for Queen Alalah XC – with a coronation ceremony scheduled for Oct. 28.

 COURTESY

After three days of online voting by Cowley College students, faculty and staff, Derby High grad Kori Ford was among the five finalists selected for the Queen Alalah XC competition – held as part of Arkansas City’s annual fall celebration called Arkalalah, an Indian word meaning “good times.”

Coronation is set for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 in the Robert Brown Theatre on Cowley’s Ark City campus. Persons attending the coronation will vote to determine the next Queen Alalah.

