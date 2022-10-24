After three days of online voting by Cowley College students, faculty and staff, Derby High grad Kori Ford was among the five finalists selected for the Queen Alalah XC competition – held as part of Arkansas City’s annual fall celebration called Arkalalah, an Indian word meaning “good times.”
Coronation is set for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 in the Robert Brown Theatre on Cowley’s Ark City campus. Persons attending the coronation will vote to determine the next Queen Alalah.
Growing up in Derby, Ford was unfamiliar with Arkalalah. That all changed when the well-liked sophomore chose to attend Cowley College. As a finalist, Ford will get a front-row view of most of the festivities that are part of the annual celebration.
Ford graduated from Derby High School in 2021. She is the daughter of Eric Holsapple of Derby and Kristy Ford of Wichita. Grandparents are Vernon and Joyce Ford of Derby. She has a sister, Shanda Miller, and a brother, Conner Ford.
Ford and fellow queen candidate Maycee Wolfenbarger came to Cowley together to try out for the cheer and dance teams.
“We fell in love with the school on our visit,” Ford said. “I really like being so involved at Cowley; it’s like our own community.”
The pre-nursing major is a Certified Nursing Assistant at Glen Carr House Memory Care in Derby.
“I have a passion for nursing and love my residents,” Ford said.
Last year was Ford’s first chance to experience Arkalalah, walking in the parade as part of the cheer and dance team.
“I am honored and excited to be a part of the Arkalalah experience,” Ford said.
In her free time, Ford enjoys playing the ukulele and dancing. She has also been an avid ice skater since she was a child.
After Cowley, Ford plans to continue dancing while also pursuing her nursing degree. She is considering attending either Pittsburg State University, Tulsa State College or Newman University.
However, for now, Ford plans to take it all in as a finalist for Queen Alalah.
“I hope to meet new people and become closer with the other queens,” Ford said. “I also hope to become more comfortable with public speaking.”