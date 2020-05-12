Derby grad Nick Lankford was recently honored by the Illinois CPA Society for outstanding performance in the Uniform CPA (Certified Public Accountant) exam. Lankford – a University of Kansas graduate with an undergraduate and master’s degree in accounting – was a gold medal winner, the top honor available. Honorees must achieve a total average score of 90 or above, complete all four sections of the CPA exam within two consecutive testing windows, and rank in the top five percentile of all Illinois Uniform CPA Exam test-takers in the testing year. Lankford is employed at Deloitte Tax LLP in Chicago.
Derby grad honored for CPA exam excellence
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com


