Joe Mazzara, a 2014 Derby High School graduate, is making a name for himself in the local esports scene.
Mazzara is the interim director of WSU eSports and also works as the operations manager for a local semi-pro organization called the Wichita Wolves.
Mazzara comes from a military family, which brought him to Derby from 2012 to 2018. He moved several times throughout his childhood.
“Since my dad retired in 2013, this is the longest we’ve ever been any place,” he said. “This is really, kind of, what I consider my home.”
Mazzara has always been a competitor, but not always in the virtual world. He played baseball at Derby High School and planned to continue his baseball career at WSU before getting injured.
It was Mazzara’s girlfriend, Desiree, who first introduced him to the world of esports. After watching a competition for one of esports’ flagship games, “League of Legends,” he and his girlfriend started to play the game together.
“Playing and learning ‘League of Legends’ was more difficult than anything I ever did in baseball – as far as time commitment and the top-down cerebral understanding of the game,” he said. “It’s a challenge to start thinking strategically. It’s very much a mental exercise; it’s exhausting when you play in a tournament.”
After getting hooked on the game, he sought out the club at WSU for a more competitive experience.
In the time since, Mazzara has been involved with esports on campus for about four years, including multiple leadership roles – starting when the program was just a club of about a dozen people.
“I never really considered it as a career until I had been offered this job,” he said. “I was kind of doing the club because it was just a passion project.”
“But once I was in that role, I’ve considered this my main career trajectory since then.”
Mazzara, who was first hired as the assistant director of WSU eSports, is serving temporarily as the lead director. Ultimately, though, he plans to apply to make the position permanent.
Mazzara is currently working on completing a degree in media arts, with an emphasis on audio production. In the future, Mazzara said he would like to be a director or player manager for a professional esports organization.
“I think the most fun that I have doing my job is interacting with the players – getting to know them on a personal level,” he said. “I just really like being part of that team environment.”
Coming from a sports background, Mazzara said he always likens esports to a traditional sport like baseball.
“It brings the same dynamics as a traditional sports team – you’re working with coaches, you’re working in a collaborative environment,” he said. “I mean, we watch film. It’s the same exact type of thing as a traditional sport.”