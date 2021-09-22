Partnering with the Kansas State Research and Extension Office, Derby Friends Church (1034 N. Woodlawn) will host a program on Medicare options from 4:45 to 6:15 p.m. Oct. 5.
Adult Development and Aging agent Teresa Hatfield will present the program, which will cover an update on Part D enrollment and changes for Medicare 2022 and other topics including premium costs, penalties, Medicare Savings Program, etc.
Each participant will receive a program materials. Individuals should plan to attend several months before they become Medicare eligible.
There is no charge for the program, but registration is required. Contact Derby Friends Church at 788-1751 or office@derbyfriendschurch.com to reserve a seat.