Donal Cunningham has come a long way since beginning his career as a delivery driver in 2004. The local business owner of six Domino’s stores located in Kansas, and one in Derby, was awarded the esteemed Gold Franny Award for operational excellence. This is his first time winning the national award.
Cunningham purchased his first Domino’s store in 2017 and has continued to grow his business and connect with the communities where his stores are located.
“Domino’s has delivered, to me and my family, the dream of now owning and operating my own business,” said Cunningham. “Domino’s truly provides a fantastic opportunity to those who show initiative and a desire to advance.”
The Gold Franny Award is the most prestigious honor bestowed on a Domino’s franchise owner. Donal and his wife Kailina Cunningham earned this award and was one of the few selected out of about 700 franchise owners in the United States.
The awards are based on several key factors including operational audit scores, community involvement, store safety and security, and team member morale.
The Gold Franny Awards were originally created more than 20 years ago by the International Franchise Association and designed to honor excellence among franchise owners.