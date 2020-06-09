COVID-19 has cancelled some normal Independence Day plans in Derby, while others will be going on as normal.
Among the cancellations of Fourth of July festivities is the 39th annual Derby Firecracker Run and the Party in the Park.
However, the Independence Day parade is still planned to be held at 10 a.m. July 4 with Derby VFW Post 7253 once again organizing that event. The parade will begin at the same time and follow the same route (starting at Panther Stadium and traveling west on Madison, south on Georgie and then east on Market back to the middle school) as in years past.
“A lot of people enjoy that event and don’t want to see it cancelled; a lot of people I’ve talked to,” said VFW Post 7253 Commander Jay Boyle. “The interest is there. As long as they allow us to do it, we’ll do it.”
While parade entry forms have been mailed out in years past, Boyle noted that is one element that will change. All forms will be made available online at www.vfw7253.org and can be mailed, emailed or dropped off physically at the Derby VFW Post.
Boyle said he has already started fielding calls and emails from past participants asking for updates on how they can sign up for the parade.
On top of the parade, the Derby Twins will also be hosting the Haysville Aviators at 6 p.m. July 4 at Panther Field. Admission to the game is free.
Like the parade, Fireworks in the Park is planned to go on as well – though with some slight modifications.
Attendees are welcome to bring a blanket, lawn chair and picnic dinner for the July 4 festivities in Derby’s High Park, where social distancing will be in effect. As such, parking capacity will be limited compared to prior events. Park gates will close when capacity is reached. ADA parking will be available at the Darrell Zimmerman Family Shelter parking lot.
There will be no food trucks at this year’s Fireworks in the Park. Alcoholic beverages are also prohibited and no personal fireworks will be allowed in the park. The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. at High Park, with the fireworks show projected to begin at approximately 9:30 p.m.
Further questions can be directed to Derby Public Works at 788-0301 or
emailed to info@derbyweb.com.