Derby football will hold its annual Armed Forces Appreciation Night during the first home game of the season against Newton on Friday, Sept. 10.
The Derby Chamber of Commerce’s McConnell Action Group will provide free admission for active and reserve military members. Tickets will be available at the far window of the ticket booth. Individuals must present an appropriate military ID.
Several special giveaways and activities are planned throughout the evening, including a camouflage bandana giveaway presented by the Derby High School Football Club.
The annual Joe Herndon Memorial Scholarship will be presented, and there will be booths with representatives from various military branches at the stadium.
The DHS Air Force JROTC will also continue the tradition of doing pushups for every touchdown. In addition, the Panthers will be wearing special camouflage uniforms, which are designed exclusively for the annual event.
The celebration of armed forces comes on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Panther Stadium.