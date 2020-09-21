A report from the Derby High School student newspaper states that the Derby High School football team will be entering a mandatory two-week quarantine (through Oct. 1) after two individuals associated with the team tested positive for COVID-19.
The players, managers and coaching staff will all be part of the quarantine and the Panthers’ homecoming game on Friday – their first scheduled home game of the season – is still scheduled to be played and has not been changed at this time.
Check derbyinformer.com for updates on this story as more details are released.