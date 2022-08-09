On primary election day Aug. 2, voters in Derby and Kansas made a resounding statement on one of the most notable ballot items.
Regarding a constitutional amendment that would state that there is no right to an abortion in Kansas, nearly two-thirds of Kansans voted against the measure – maintaining a right to abortion that was previously determined in a 2019 decision by the Kansas Supreme Court.
Derby voters followed that overall voting pattern almost identically. Nearly every Derby precinct voted no on the constitutional amendment, with over 8,000 ballots cast in total among local precincts. The percentage breakdown was also almost exactly the same as what was seen statewide – with 57% of voters casting ballots from Derby precincts voting against the amendment and 43% voting in favor.
As worded on the ballot, the “Value Them Both” amendment did not secure a right to abortion in Kansas. To the extent permitted through the U.S. Constitution – through elected state representatives – it would have allowed for the passage of laws regarding abortion to account for circumstances of pregnancy “resulting from rape or incest, or circumstances of necessity to save the life of the mother.”
Kansas was the first state to vote on abortion rights following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that overturned Roe vs. Wade earlier this year, allowing each state to determine its own rules for reproductive health care.
As with several metropolitans across the state, voters turned up in greater numbers across Derby and Sedgwick County for this year’s primary election. Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo called the total turnout a “record” for a primary election.
Of all registered voters, 43% cast a ballot in the 2022 primary throughout Sedgwick County. That is significantly up from the 2020 presidential primary (30%) and more than double the turnout for the 2016 primary (17.2%).
With one candidate from each party (or only one in total, in some cases), local races in Derby were set ahead of the primary. The Sedgwick County Commission District 5 race will see incumbent Jim Howell (R) facing John McIntosh (D), while both Misti Hobbs (D) and Leah Howell (R) will be seeking the District 82 seat representing Derby in the Kansas House of Representatives. The seat was left vacant with Jesse Burris seeking a District Magistrate Judgeship.
Incumbent State Representative Blake Carpenter (R) is running unopposed for Derby’s other district (81) seat. Those races will now be decided in the general election on Nov. 8.
Other races Derby and Kansas voters will help decide, which were shaped by the Aug. 2 primary, include those for federal and state offices. Overwhelmingly, Derby voters in the primary selected the candidates who will also appear on the general ballot. The exception among Derby voters was favoring Mike Andra over Mark Holland in the Democratic primary for one of Kansas’ U.S. Senate seats.
Voters in Derby will choose between Holland (D) and incumbent Jerry Moran (R) to represent Kansas in the U.S. Senate, with Moran besting Derby’s Joan Farr in the primary. Meanwhile, incumbent Ron Estes (R) will face Bob Hernandez (D) to serve as U.S. Representative for District 4.
At the state level, incumbent Laura Kelly (D) and Derek Schmidt (R) won their party’s respective nomination for governor. Gathering the required signatures, they will be joined by Dennis Pyle on the ballot in November. Pyle is running as an independent candidate.
Kansans will also decide between Jeanna Repass (D) and incumbent Scott Schwab (R) for Secretary of State, as well as Chris Mann (D) and Kris Kobach (R) for Attorney General.