Primary Results 2022

Derby and Sedgwick County residents turned out in record numbers to cast their votes in this year’s primary election on Aug. 2.

 FILE

On primary election day Aug. 2, voters in Derby and Kansas made a resounding statement on one of the most notable ballot items.

Regarding a constitutional amendment that would state that there is no right to an abortion in Kansas, nearly two-thirds of Kansans voted against the measure – maintaining a right to abortion that was previously determined in a 2019 decision by the Kansas Supreme Court.

Primary Turnout

Record turnout in Sedgwick County saw 43% of registered voters participate in the 2022 primary election.
0
0
0
0
0