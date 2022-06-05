Both Derby Fire and Rescue and Derby Police had some big ticket requests to bring before the City Council as it officially started the 2023 budget process at a workshop on June 1.
For the Derby Fire Department, its requests centered around a shift in the fleet replacement schedule. The proposed change comes on the heels of a recent evaluation breaking down maintenance schedule and strategies.
To help with fleet upkeep and having capable vehicles, Derby Fire Chief John Turner proposed a schedule that would replace staff vehicles every 10 years, engines and brush trucks every 15 years, and ladder companies every 20 years.
“As the fleet ages, the repairs become much more complex,” Turner said, part of the rationale behind the shifting replacement schedule.
“We have typically rode ours off into the sunset until they’re worth nothing,” said City Manager Kiel Mangus.
Given the down time for fire vehicles, Turner noted it is hard to base replacement on hours/mileage as with other city equipment. Because of the fleet’s unique usage patterns, aging opens the door to “critical issues” and Turner also noted that maintenance on fire engines can be a lengthy process.
Engine 83 lost a motor a few years back and was offline for six weeks, putting additional stress on other engines – which could’ve led to additional difficulties if further fleet repairs were needed.
With the new schedule, Turner requested replacement of Engine 81 ($900,000) in 2023, Squad 82 ($245,650) in 2024 and Engine 83 ($1.2 million) – the reserve unit – in 2027, as part of the five-year capital improvement plan. Engine 81 would be 17 years old by the time a new vehicle arrives, while Engine 83 would reach 28 years old before being replaced.
Council member Chris Unkel asked if the city could look into buying secondhand units from Wichita or Sedgwick County, while Rick Coleman questioned if an additional engine is needed as a second reserve.
Turner noted Derby is not to the point where a second reserve is needed yet and while the city has traditionally looked for a hand-me-down for its reserve unit in the past, adding Engine 83 to the replacement schedule is another shift in strategy to help the service capability of the fleet.
In replacing Squad 82, Turner proposed to take a tact addressing the increasing threat of wild fires in Derby and the surrounding area and getting a brush unit to be better prepared for such calls. While Mayor Randy White had concerns with the price tag when the proposal was initially brought up, he noted he has softened his stance given the Derby department’s support in responding to such incidents regionally.
“We are pretty good neighbors, and to be a pretty good neighbor means that we’re going to need to have equipment to get the job done,” White said.
Police Chief Robert Lee also made a request for three vehicles (two patrol cars and one staff car) to be bumped up on the purchasing timeline to mitigate supply chain issues and make sure the department is well-equipped.
More notably, though, Lee made a request to add a detective position ($88,365) for Derby PD. Currently, the department has five detectives and 50 total officers. Since 2009, Derby PD has added 12 police officers but no detectives.
Lee pointed out that each additional officer adds work for detectives, creating cases to investigate. With the addition of the department’s Flock cameras – and the department trying to get more given their success – that also adds to current detectives’ workloads.
While case clearance rates remain above national averages, Lee said the new position would lead to better service overall and council members saw that as another way to make Derby more attractive to potential residents.
“If we want the growth, we want the taxes, we have to make sure we take care of our citizens,” said council member Elizabeth Stanton.
As the requests were brought up during a workshop, no official action was taken. The City Council will continue to mull potential budgetary decisions at a second workshop June 14, with a recommended budgeted to be presented in July and adoption to follow in August.