Derby first responders held interactive and safety-oriented attractions as part of the annual National Night Out.
First photo: Derby firefighter Dan Clark (left) shows Reed Terrell how to exit out of the window of a smoke-filled room at the “Fire Safety Smoke House,” which was set up as part of the annual National Night Out event at Rock River Rapids on Aug. 3.
Second photo: Maddyx Linden (front right) navigates the course set up for the bike rodeo at the local National Night Out event on Aug. 3 put on by Derby’s first responders – with officer Emily Kindel keeping a watchful eye over Linden.