Derby first responders pose for a photo as Red Cross phlebotomist Eliza Shaw prepares to draw Sgt. Trisha Duren’s blood on Aug. 25 as part of the annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.
The blood drive was held on Aug. 25 and 26 at the Derby Welcome Center. Donors could cast a vote for either the Derby Police Department or Derby Fire and Rescue, with the winner taking home a special trophy.
In total, the Red Cross collected 79 units of blood from 87 donors. The fire department won this year’s contest, with a vote of 44 to 40.
Pictured, left to right: Shaw, Deputy Police Chief Brandon Russell, Duren, Sgt. Courtney Carlson, Capt. Matt Ludwig, Firefighter Rick Storts, Firefighter Patrick Campa, and Deputy Fire Chief Dave Hersh.
The next community blood drive in Derby will be held Oct. 20 at the Welcome Center.