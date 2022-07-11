Quick action from Derby Fire and Rescue crews helped contain a house fire following Fourth festivities in the early morning hours of July 5.
A passerby on Rock Road noticed fire coming from the back of a residential home in the 1700 block of East Pine Grove shortly after midnight on July 5. The traveller called 911, with Deputy Fire Chief Bill Hersh responding first on scene and the fleet following shortly after.
Derby Fire crews stretched hoses to the rear of the structure to contain a fire – caused by discarded fireworks – that was racing up the exterior of the house toward the attic. Residents were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. The quick response helped keep damages under $5,000.