You’ll rarely find a firefighter who will share their accomplishments unprompted in conversation. These individuals work behind the scenes and are called to the job in various ways. For some, the gig has high risk with little reward, as some enter the field as unpaid volunteers. At the Derby Fire Department, you’ll find humble first responders that strive for excellence.
That excellence was not publicly recognized until 2001, when Chuck Fields was the first recipient of the Derby Firefighter of the Year award. It became an annual honor for the Derby Fire Department in 2005 when a full-time paid staff was hired. Since then, four firefighters who received the local honor have earned the Kansas VFW State Firefighter of the Year award.
Frank Long (2020), Kyle Gasaway (2019), Ken Linot (2018 & 2017) and Pat Swaney (2007) were all past winners that were recognized on a broader level, which shows the excellence inside the Derby Fire Department.
“It tells me the type of people, outside of myself, that have been honored for their achievements,” Swaney said. “In general, it just shows the kind of people we have in our department here in Derby.”
Long was the last Derby firefighter to receive the local and state honor, and the 2021 local winner, Skyeler Reynolds, is waiting to hear if he received state recognition.
Gasaway earned the state recommendation after receiving the local award and also was named the National Firefighter of the Year in 2020.
Ken Linot was a two-time recipient of the local award in 2017 and 2018, then later earned state honors. For all of these men, the responses after winning the award were similar – they were just doing their jobs and giving back to the community.
“Firemen are the worst to ask [about awards] because most of us will say that we do the job for the job,” Linot said. “We don’t like the publicity or getting our picture taken; we are just here to help the community. A lot of us got into the job because that was the one way we could give back to our community.”
Pat Swaney was one of the first to receive the local Firefighter of the Year award and get recognition from the state.
Swaney got started with the Derby Fire Department in 1968, when it was a volunteer role where regular folks around Derby had the dedication to fill the need. His peers selected him to become the department chief in 1985, and held the position until 2004. Swaney retired in 2014 and received local and state honors in 2007.
After seeing so many faces come and go in the department, Swaney said that many volunteers could have earned the right to receive a department-wide award. Seeing the individuals who have won the award shows that commitment to excellence.
“I’m not saying that we didn’t have people when I was a volunteer that shouldn’t have been nominated, but I don’t recall the opportunity ever arising,” Swaney said. “If you look at some of the men who received the award, whether they went on to win the state award or not, they are all committed and assisted in the development of the fire department.”
These individuals are dedicated to serving the community, and the awards might not be what they suit up for, but the recognition is well earned through the demanding profession.
“It gives you, what I call, a good feeling when somebody recognizes you for the work you put into it,” Swaney said. “As firefighters, we don’t do it for attention. Sometimes all you need is someone bringing you ice water and offering some shade to recoup. That is all we really need.”