You’ll rarely find a firefighter who will share their accomplishments unprompted in conversation. These individuals work behind the scenes and are called to the job in various ways. For some, the gig has high risk with little reward, as some enter the field as unpaid volunteers. At the Derby Fire Department, you’ll find humble first responders that strive for excellence.

That excellence was not publicly recognized until 2001, when Chuck Fields was the first recipient of the Derby Firefighter of the Year award. It became an annual honor for the Derby Fire Department in 2005 when a full-time paid staff was hired. Since then, four firefighters who received the local honor have earned the Kansas VFW State Firefighter of the Year award.

