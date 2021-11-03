At around 1:30 p.m. Oct. 27, Derby Fire and Rescue and Derby PD responded to a reported building collapse at the Firestone store located at 2451 N. Rock Rd. Upon arrival, fire crews found a car had run over the curb and into the front glass of the building (after the operator reportedly missed the brake pedal and accidentally hit the accelerator while trying to park). There were two individuals in the vehicle, with no injuries reported. Additionally, the structural integrity of the building was not compromised, with the situation reported under control within a few minutes.
Derby Fire, Police departments respond to building collapse
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-
- 1 min to read