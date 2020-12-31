Dave Hersh has been named Deputy Chief of the Derby Fire and Rescue Department. His first day was Dec. 28. He replaces Bill Pater, who retired Sept. 30.
For the past 28 years, Hersh worked at the Wichita Fire Department, most recently serving as Battalion Chief before his retirement in December 2020. He also served in the department’s training division and on the technical rescue team.
As Deputy Chief, Hersh will be responsible for operations and training and will assist with administration and management of departmental services and activities.
“Dave Hersh is a hands-on leader and one of the most experienced fire officers in the region,” said Fire Chief John Turner. “The department will benefit from his perspective and experience.”
The City conducted a competitive process that included 37 candidates from around the country. Hersh and his wife, Marsha, have relocated to Derby and have two adult children.