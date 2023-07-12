The Derby Fire Department had a busy stretch of responses during the week of July 2-8. Amid a busy week was the Fourth of July holiday. Not all responses were firework-related, but Derby Fire Department Chief John Turner said the department remained steady with response calls.
On the evening of July 3, Derby Fire responded to an air handler unit fire at the Braum’s located at 2201 N. Rock Rd. Turner said the fire crews were on the scene for a long time, but the store was up and running when the crew left the scene.
Turner said that despite the holiday weekend, not all calls were firework related. It was a busier week but not out of the ordinary, as calls do fluctuate throughout the year at an inconsistent rate.
"It was a busy time, but not all responses were firework-related,” Turner said. “We tend to get busier at different call times during different types of seasons. Sometimes it is just hard to tell; it is hard to spot trends in our industry. We know when it gets cold or dry, certain things happen, but we also get busier without explanation.”
Two major house fire responses caused a combined $200,000 worth of damages. One was confirmed to be a direct cause of improper fireworks disposal, but no main cause was determined for the second, more damaging fire.
At 1:35 a.m. on July 5, the fire department was called to the 400 block of E. Tall Tree Rd. to respond to a house fire. It was a firework-related fire that exceeded $50,000 in dam- ages. According to Turner, it was due to discarded fireworks. The home- owner was awake, so the response time was quick. No injuries were reported.
On July 6 at 1:22 a.m., Derby Fire responded to a house fire at the 7000 block of S. Rutan St. that displaced six people. No injuries were reported, but the cost of damage was $150,000. The cause was unidentifiable, but fireworks or electrical issues could have played a role.
Firework-related fires tend to come from the disposal of fireworks. Turner said it has been one of the key causes of a house fire. When it comes to firework safety, Turner said proper disposal of materials is the most important step to keep in mind to avoid excess damage.
“As far as firework safety, there are several messages that we could put out there, but if I were just to pick one, it would be the disposal part,” Turner said. “When you decide to dispose of the fireworks, whatever you put them in, make sure it is non-combustible and away from a structure. The improper disposal of those materials is probably the number one cause of firework-related fires.”