Traditionally, fire and ice don’t mix. However, when it comes to blowing off steam after work, the ice hockey rink seems to be a popular place to do so for local firefighters.
Count Derby Fire Chief John Turner among those. Turner is a member of the Flying Monkeys – a team made up of personnel from the Derby, Wichita and Sedgwick County fire departments, as well as Sedgwick County EMS – one of nearly 30 teams (along with a squad representing Wichita police) that competes in an amateur adult hockey league at the Wichita Ice Center.
“It’s always good to have some release outside of work. Instead of hunting or fishing, it was hockey. My wife got me into something I’ve always wanted to do and [she] ended up buying me hockey gear and skates for Christmas one year, so of course I had to start playing,” Turner said.
Formed in 2007, the Flying Monkeys have also taken part in the annual firefighters vs. police exhibition game held annually for the past 10 years (with the exception of 2020) prior to a Wichita Thunder contest at Intrust Bank Arena. The latest contest took place April 9.
Not only is the game an outlet for the first responders to pursue their passion, but it also acts as a fundraiser each year, with a portion of proceeds from ticket sales (usually between 300-500) going to a charitable cause. This year, the funds were directed back to the Thunder as an example of a local business hit hard – with nearly half of its fellow ECHL teams forced to fold or suspend operations this year. Additionally, Turner admitted it is a good recruitment tool for both departments.
Bringing the exhibition back after a one-year hiatus, Turner noted he was looking forward to the opportunity to reclaim the trophy for the firefighters, as the police emerged victorious in the past two contests. However, the police made it three in a row, winning 5-2 in this year’s contest.
Though some of the players in the game now are roughly half of Turner’s age, he continues to hold his own as a forward for the Flying Monkeys and also serves as captain of the team, relying on his technique to lead by example.
“I think I’m just as quick as I used to be, but everybody else is getting faster,” Turner said. “It’s tough to keep up going back and forth, up and down the ice. I just have to be in the right position. My skillset’s usually winning face-offs and shooting the puck.”
A Wichita native, Turner said he grew up skating, but breaking into competitive hockey itself was a little tougher since there is only one ice rink in the Wichita area.
Getting the gift from
his wife was the instigation for Turner to pursue that passion. After finding that same passion burning among other members of local fire departments, the Flying Monkeys came to be and banded together over their limited background in the sport.
“A lot of the adult league teams, they either grew up playing hockey or they moved here from maybe up north,” Turner said. “Our team learned how to play hockey by watching YouTube.”
Having support from the community is a plus, with a number of Derby businesses helping sponsor the annual exhibition game, but Turner said the best part of competing on the ice is the relationships he’s formed.
Who knows? Maybe someday Turner will even admit a kinship with his opponents across the ice. For now, though, he is content to hold the better record in the all-time series against local law enforcement.