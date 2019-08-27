Derby Fire and Rescue will participate in the annual “Fill the Boot” fundraiser over Labor Day weekend to collect money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).
Firefighters will collect donations at Dillons Marketplace, 1624 N. Rock Rd., and Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr., from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 30 and 31, and from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 1.
For over 60 years, fire departments nationwide have collected money to benefit the MDA, with more than 100,000 firefighters working together last year to raise $20 million.
Community boot drives help the MDA with funding research for new treatments, supporting MDA care centers in top hospitals and health care facilities, giving families access to the best-in-class doctors and specialists without having to travel long distances.
In addition, the money helps send kids to camp. Each year, money raised through the Fill-the-Boot campaign helps give more than 3,800 kids a life-changing week at MDA summer camp, at no expense to their families.