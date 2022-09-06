A major milestone is quickly approaching for Derby Fire and Rescue, with the department getting set to celebrate “Seven Decades of Service” for its 70th anniversary in October.
Going from fully volunteer to a paid department – and continuing to evolve – Derby Fire and Rescue has provided 70 years of continuous service in the community. In conjunction with that, the city, fire department and Derby Historical Museum are planning a special anniversary event to be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15. It will be hosted jointly at the museum and Hubbard Arts Center.
For the celebration, plans include a display of fire equipment through the years (along Market Street), a PowerPoint/photo presentation at the arts center and tours of the museum – which includes a room dedicated to the Derby Fire Deparment (as well as police and emergency medical services). Museum staff will also be on hand to answer questions and provide information regarding the department’s history.
Individuals with any historical information or artifacts to contribute to the display are encouraged to contact Susan Swaney (258-0577) or Derby FD management coordinator Ariana Davis (788-3773).
Special remarks will be made by the mayor to open the ceremony, while Derby Fire Chief John Turner noted plans are for the department’s annual awards banquet to be merged with the festivities and the Firefighter of the Year award will also be announced at the anniversary celebration.
“It’s going to be a fun time [getting] the fire department and the museum together. Some of our key members on the department are now active at the museum,” Turner said. “It’s going to be real exciting to kind of blend the event with members that have given so much and continue to give to the community, too. It’s good to recognize them as well.”
Both former fire chief Pat Swaney and volunteer firefighter Ted Austin are among members of the museum board.
Also highlighting the contributions of personnel past and present, plans are in the works to create a commemorative 70th anniversary coin that will be available to all previous volunteers and retired personnel. Organizers are also working on merchandise to make available to the public for the event.
One special item will also be on display at the anniversary celebration, as a bronze statue from the Kansas Firefighters Museum (on loan) will be set up at the museum. Other items to be on exhibit include the fire safety smoke house, fire engines and spray house. Attendees will also be able to enjoy free hot dogs and refreshments, as well as have photo ops with Sparky the Fire Dog.
Leading up to the event, a list of 70 historical facts about Derby Fire and Rescue will be shared on their Facebook page as well.
“As you’ll see, as we post some of these benchmarks and historical moments online, it’s going to be nice to see how the evolution unfolds,” Turner said.
Derby’s fire department started with 13 volunteer firefighters in 1952, transitioning to a full-time department in 2005, and continues to uphold a tradition and commitment to provide outstanding service to the citizens of Derby.
Turner encourages residents to come take part in the big celebration planned for October.
“We kind of jokingly said in some of our meetings that we need to hold something back for our 100-year anniversary when we plan that,” Turner said, “but nevertheless it’s going to be a big event. It’s going to be fun.”