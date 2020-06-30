The Derby Fire and Rescue Department is seeking applications for volunteer firefighters through July 6, 2020.
Ideal applicants should be committed to serving their community as well as becoming an asset to the department. Volunteers must be 18 years of age or older and are required to complete an eight-week training academy comprised of one training night a week.
New firefighters are probationary until they pass the 24+ hours of training and obtain FFI certification as well as EMR or EMT certification.
Visit http://derbyks.com/387/Volunteer to view a complete list of requirements and apply online. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on July 6, 2020.
Contact Firefighter Skyeler Reynolds with questions at 788-5819 or SkyelerReynolds@derbyweb.com.