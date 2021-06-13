Part of of the Derby Fire Department’s request for the 2022 budget centered on equipment that will update its capabilities – both in terms of rising threats and modernizing the department.
As part of the Derby City Council’s annual budget workshop June 8, Fire Chief John Turner came before the governing body to request a brush truck as a replacement vehicle (instead of a squad truck) for Fire Station 81.
The vehicle replacement is already part of the 2022 budget with a cost of $135,000 associated with a squad truck. A brush truck would come at a cost of $60,000 more (as no adjustments had been made since 2020 and demand has increased in the wake of a record number of wildland fires in Kansas).
Given the grassland fire index along the northern city limits, Turner noted there is significant structural risk – including for some residential housing – and he said a brush truck would help better address that threat.
“What we’re wanting to move to is a more purposeful-built vehicle to address some of our grass fire concerns around the city,” Turner said. “Having a vehicle that can go off road and try to head that off before it hits those homes would serve the department well.”
In terms of build, Turner said the vehicles are pretty similar – but the tank on a brush truck is more stable, to allow for off-road capabilities, and has increased water capacity for longer suppression operations.
Turner noted a brush truck could still go on routine calls. It could also benefit in mutual aid calls, especially with Derby part of the Kansas Wildland Task Force.
Coming with a higher price tag, council members questioned if the department could request assistance in financing the purchase of the brush truck. Turner noted the department has applied for a federal grant, which would require only 10 percent of matching costs from the local department.
Additionally, Turner’s request for the 2022 budget included emergency radio replacements ($882,000). While that would come with a hefty price tag, it is a necessity as the old radio system will become obsolete in a few years.
While replacement of the emergency radios had been planned for 2025/2026, the request was moved up due to Sedgwick County’s group pricing contract – which expires in 2023. The contract, which Derby FD could purchase the radios through, would end up saving the department $300,000.
The department also requested three new firefighter positions ($231,076) for Fire Station 82 – to bring the department closer to national staffing benchmarks for effective service – with a grant sought to help cover the costs. Also, the department is looking to reclassify the Firefighter II position ($8,688) to a lieutenant rank – more commonly used among other area departments.
Requests will be considered and discussed among the council and city staff before the city manger’s budget recommendation is brought before the council at its July 13 meeting.