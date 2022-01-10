Along with Sedgwick County and Wichita fire departments, Derby Fire and Rescue responded to a building collapse in the 8000 block of S. Hillside – west of Derby – at 11:12 p.m. Jan. 8.
Firefighters arrived on scene and discovered a truck had driven through a residential home, extensively damaging the corner of the home. After a quick assessment of hazards, it was determined there were no injuries to those involved, but firefighters on scene spent extensive time shoring the structure to prevent potential collapse.
Derby Fire Chief John Turner reported the damage was extensive – with the vehicle involved appearing irreparable and the damages to the home possibly totaling $50,000.