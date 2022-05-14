Former Derby resident and Derby High School graduate Brett Jones is now an award-winning filmmaker, with his latest documentary – “Something to Fear,” a feature on fellow DHS alum Kennedy Brown – earning accolades at Mulvane’s Doc Sunback Film Festival earlier this month.
That path all started, he thinks, when he filmed his first movie in first or second grade. The camera popped into the tripod, Jones put on a show. It was a sign of what was to come.
“I think the first thing I remember recording and I think probably the only reason I remember it so well is cause my mom likes to talk about it so much,” Jones said. “I got like some little like kid-made camcorder when I was in like first or second grade and I think I would set it up like on a tripod and just do whatever in front of it. I think I would run around and do little action scenes by myself.”
The first movie Jones put together? Fifth grade.
“I do remember actually trying to put together a movie with my friends. I think the first time I did that was like fourth or fifth grade. We did a postapocalyptic action movie.”
The early passion for cinematography stayed with Jones through high school, where he took advantage of Derby High’s filmmaking courses.
“When I got to high school, they had video classes and they have a really good video program for high school with Mr. Linn as the teacher,” Jones said. “So I started doing those video classes and I really got into doing sports videos with all the athletic coaches who were really supportive of me at high school. So I started doing that a ton. I got a lot of practice and that's how I really started dedicating myself to it.”
Kenneth Linn teaches video production, animation, audio video production fundamentals, and digital media technology at Derby High.
The robust program at Derby High helped hone in Jones’ skills and allowed him to take his talent to the University of Arizona where he is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts in film and televison.
“The program has a heavy focus on lots of production. This year, the film that was at Doc Sunback was my documentary that I made last semester,” Jones said. “This semester I made a fiction film and you just pour, I mean, hundreds and hundreds of hours into pre-production, production and post production. So you can have a ton of experience with films like producing films and have a lot of production experience and I'm going to be doing the same thing after college.”
Jones says when he’s making a film, he tries to focus on both his perspective as an artist and creator and the experience of the viewer.
“I think one of the most valuable things I've learned is that you have to balance what you want and then what someone else is going to get out of it,” Jones said. “Or else, you know, it's not going to be very effective. You have to balance both of them. I think the initial idea is always ‘what story do you want to tell that has a unique perspective?’ You always want to have yourself in the project because that's what makes it unique and that's what sets it apart. It gets to a point where you're like, ‘okay, this is the idea I want, this is the kind of unique take I want on it, but how do we build it for an audience for them to understand that unique take?’ So it always starts with your passion, but then you have to sort of construct and manipulate that passion for an audience.”
Jones says that he hopes to begin work in the film industry after he graduates next year with the ultimate goal of becoming a cinematographer. In the meantime, he plans on continuing to enter his work in festivals and investing in his passion. He submitted his documentary “Something to Fear” to the Tallgrass Film Festival but won’t know whether it won any awards until the Fall.
As far as returning to Kansas to work in the film industry? Jones says he hopes someday to be back but he’ll go where the work is.
“Everything about that place [Kansas] is special,” Jones said. “There's not anything that we do there that is not unique. I miss it a lot. For what I want to do specifically right now, there's not enough work in a place like Wichita or Oklahoma City or whatever, for me to really break into the industry and make a living but I think the dream is sometime if I'm really successful in my life I can hang out wherever I want and I definitely wouldn't mind coming back to Kansas someday.”