Derby fire crews responded to reports of a garbage truck on fire near the intersection of Meadowlark and Buckner at 12:24 p.m. Feb. 25 and quickly got the scene under control, extinguishing the fire (shown) in 15 minutes, according to Captain Hector Gonzalez. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Gonzalez said the truck driver heard a loud boom while heading north on Buckner and stopped to investigate, noticing a fire – which spread quickly – underneath the truck when he exited the vehicle. A witness reported the incident, to which both Derby and Sedgwick County fire crews responded before having the scene cleared by 1:35 p.m.
Derby FD quells garbage truck fire
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
