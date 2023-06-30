Garage Fire

Derby Fire and Rescue personnel responded to a residential fire call on June 27, quickly quelling a garage fire and keeping it out of the home – though an estimated $50,000 in damage was done to the accessory structure.

 COURTESY/DERBY FD

Around 4 p.m. on June 27, personnel from Derby Fire and Rescue responded to calls of a house fire in the 1000 block of N. Beau Jardin Circle. On scene, crew found the fire contained to the garage and quickly advanced a hose line to protect the interior and extinguish the blaze. However, there was significant smoke damage to the home, though there were no injuries as the residents were not home at the time. Damage to the garage structure was estimated at around $50,000, with the fire believed to be caused by an electrical malfunction in a battery charging unit for a lawn appliance.

0
0
0
0
0