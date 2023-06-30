Around 4 p.m. on June 27, personnel from Derby Fire and Rescue responded to calls of a house fire in the 1000 block of N. Beau Jardin Circle. On scene, crew found the fire contained to the garage and quickly advanced a hose line to protect the interior and extinguish the blaze. However, there was significant smoke damage to the home, though there were no injuries as the residents were not home at the time. Damage to the garage structure was estimated at around $50,000, with the fire believed to be caused by an electrical malfunction in a battery charging unit for a lawn appliance.
Derby FD crews contain garage fire
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
