Ariana Davis will never forget Sept. 24, 2007. That was the date she got the news no spouse of a first responder wants: that her firefighter husband had died in the line of duty.
While it's not possible to prevent every deadly incident for firefighters, Davis would like to reduce that number to the smallest number possible. In that regard, she has put together a presentation of the incident and the lessons learned to present to others in the field.
"We're there for a common goal – to make sure everyone goes home at the end of their shift," she said.
Davis started giving the hour-long presentation about four years ago as a way to give back to the community. She felt it was only right after so many people helped her out after the incident.
She speaks to personnel at numerous fire departments and also was the keynote at the this year’s Kansas Firefighters Memorial.
It's also a subject area she's professionally close to, as she is management coordinator for Derby Fire and Rescue, working out of Station 81.
With the speeches, Davis' main goal and focus is to "spread awareness about safety, situational awareness and things that are important to being a firefighter."
Firefighter on his way up in his career
"We often become complacent," she said. "Of course, that's easy for me to say as I just sit behind a desk."
It's not that her then husband, Bryon Johnson, was ever not attentive on duty, but a "perfect storm" of negative events combined on a grass fire call on that fateful day.
A veteran with the Sedgwick County Fire Department who reached the rank of lieutenant, Johnson was regarded as one who "strove for excellence in all aspects of his career" and had aspirations of moving up and eventually becoming a fire marshal.
Johnson had just been accepted into the Executive Fire Officer program, and, at 32, would be one of its youngest members.
But all that was cut off when he was on the call in the 9400 block of South Broadway and he was electrocuted by a live downed line.
The fire was actually started by a semi truck driver who hit a utility pole. A heavy wind added to smoke cover at the scene and the undetected live line.
Losing a firefighter spouse is a thought that sat at the back of Davis' mind, but the reality is a whole different thing, she said.
The sudden death still is a part of her life and their two sons, who were 10 and 12 at the time of the incident. However, she moved on as best she could and later married Patrick Davis, who works in sales and service.
Passionate about sharing his story
During Davis' presentation, the mood is generally "pretty somber," even through she tries to keep it light-hearted, as that's the type of spirit Johnson had. Attendees are quite attentive to the information, and there can be some tears among them, too.
Last year, Davis made the presentation about 27 times. This year, there have been fewer engagements, but Davis is open to invitations.
"I will pretty much speak to anyone at any time," she said.
Davis doesn't have any formal training as a speaker and admits that the first times "were a little rough," but since she is passionate about it, she stuck with it and found that it became easier with time and practice.
"Now I really enjoy it," she said.
The couple have also set up an organization, the L35 Foundation, that works to raise money to send firefighters to training.
"Training can be expensive and often departments don't have the budget for that," she said.
Davis shapes the presentation to her audience, which may be recruits or current firefighters. She has also presented it to EMS workers.
It makes Davis feel good to be able give back and preserve Johnson’s legacy.
"The most important thing is to share his story."
For more, go to www.thel35foundation.com.