Wildland Fire Threat

 

Derby FD continues to be deployed and prepare for the growing threat of wildland fires – like the one shown – in the area.

 COURTESY

It was a busy spring for Derby Fire and Rescue in terms of wildfire support, as the local department – as well as others across the state – work to adapt to the growing threat. 

Since 2016, as Kansas has begun to experience larger threats of wildfires, task force groups have been formed at the state and county level – including in Sedgwick County. 

