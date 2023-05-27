It was a busy spring for Derby Fire and Rescue in terms of wildfire support, as the local department – as well as others across the state – work to adapt to the growing threat.
Since 2016, as Kansas has begun to experience larger threats of wildfires, task force groups have been formed at the state and county level – including in Sedgwick County.
Derby is part of the task force in Sedgwick County and, as such, was deployed to provide support on four calls with the task force in April. On those calls, support is typically provided outside of the county – with Derby crews being called in to help in Cowley, Chautauqua and Washington counties.
Fire Chief John Turner noted that activity was somewhat atypical, as February and March are usually the peak time for wildfire threats. In March, though, Derby FD responded to 9 total grass fire calls (all in city limits) – nearly doubling in April to 16 (11 inside and five outside city limits).
“This year, we thought we were getting out of wildland [fire] season without any big deployments,” Turner said, “then in April we had five. That is something that’s new.”
Drought conditions may have played a role in that increased threat, with recent precipitation helping out, but wildfires in general continue to draw more of Derby FD’s attention.
As part of the county task force (along with departments from Mulvane, Wichita, etc.), Derby has grown more active in providing wildfire support across the state and closer to home. While crews are often deployed to Reno County during wildfire season, Turner noted preparedness efforts helped avoid risks there – as Derby units were sent south (toward Oklahoma) more often during the current season.
For threats inside the county, members of the task force work together to get those grass fires under control. Turner noted county partners keep strike teams ready in many instances for such deployments, with one of those prepositioned in Derby.
Beyond that, with Derby’s development to the south and the east, grass fires continue to be of more concern internally for Derby FD as well.
“It’s something we’re definitely keeping an eye on, especially as we develop out east,” Turner said. “East of town is a target area that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has given us a little bit of guidance on as far as risks to homes.”
With that in mind, Derby FD has budgeted for a special brush truck next year to provide off road access in key areas, like south Derby. That resource is something the department has seen a need for firsthand given recent responses in wooded areas – like Washington County – where more mobility is necessary.
Turner noted that fire engines are more stationary and can help protect 2-3 homes at a time, while a brush truck can cover a lot more ground. Additionally, Turner noted Derby FD continues to seek out wildfire training opportunities for its personnel.
After February/March, late summer can also be a time of high risk of wildfires – sometimes more dangerous for firefighters due to the weather conditions.
Generally speaking, for residents, Turner noted they can help mitigate risks by being wary of ornamental plants that go dormant. Given the risk of grass/wildfires to quickly expose a number of homes to danger, it’s an issue Turner noted his department will continue to monitor.
“It’s important as a fire department we stay on top of our preparedness training,” Turner said, “and try to get our message out during these dry times to help create a defensible space around some of these structures.”