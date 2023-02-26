Fire/Medical Services 1

 

Derby firefighter/paramedic Nate Keller is shown prepped for a medical call – with a growing amount of equipment and resources helping the department better manage such calls.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

As is in the title, Derby Fire and Rescue keeps busy with its fair share of fire calls. But a majority of the department’s work over the past few years has fallen more into the category of medical response – with roughly 60% of the annual calls for the department classified as EMS/rescue. 

With the increasing number of emergency medical services and rescue calls, Derby FD is evolving and continually analyzing best practices for the community it serves – both now and in the future.

Fire/Medical Services 2

 

Between the Lifepak unit and other medical gear available, Derby FD is equipped to handle at least 80-85% of the medical calls it receives at any given time.
0
0
0
0
0