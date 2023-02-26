As is in the title, Derby Fire and Rescue keeps busy with its fair share of fire calls. But a majority of the department’s work over the past few years has fallen more into the category of medical response – with roughly 60% of the annual calls for the department classified as EMS/rescue.
With the increasing number of emergency medical services and rescue calls, Derby FD is evolving and continually analyzing best practices for the community it serves – both now and in the future.
Current capabilities
Along with fire departments being required to work under a medical license, Sedgwick County Emergency Medical Services System Medical Director Kevin Brinker in Derby’s case, all Derby firefighters must also be credentialed emergency medical technicians (EMTs) through that director – as well as the state.
EMT certification typically translates to 12 college credit hours (a full semester), which Derby Fire Chief John Turner noted is the baseline.
On top of that, Derby FD also has one advanced EMT and four paramedics currently on staff. To become a paramedic requires a two-year degree that concentrates on emergency medical intensive care.
“They’re highly trained and they have a lot more leeway with drugs and [assisting] airways and those kinds of things,” Turner said.
While the direction on medical training comes from the county, it’s something Turner noted his department has become more focused on, especially with the growing number of medical calls.
Currently, the National Fire Protection Association’s benchmark for response time on EMS calls is five minutes. In 2021, Derby Fire and Rescue recorded an average response time of five minutes and 44 seconds on such calls, which Turner noted is “workable.”
In assessing whether more EMS services through the county are needed, Turner noted the department has first looked to bring on more staff with advanced training to help process more of the medical calls.
“Something we’ve kind of evolved into this last hiring process is getting some of those higher level paramedics on fire, so they can start some of those procedures before the ambulance arrives,” Turner said.
“That’s a skillset that chief has valued,” said City Manager Kiel Mangus. “We have one on each shift that has the ability to push drugs and do things that some of our other base firefighters/EMT staff couldn’t do.”
During the 2022 department hiring, two of the three additional firefighters brought onto staff were trained paramedics.
Additionally, Deputy City Manager Dan Bronson noted that of the medical calls Derby FD responses to, 80 to 85% are calls that can be run by an EMT with basic life support (BLS) training. Paramedics with advanced life support (ALS) training can usually cover the rest, though Turner noted the cutoff is typically any call requiring a narcotic response (i.e., seizures, pain management, etc.)
“Maybe someday when we see call volume increase and more of those types of calls, we may consider carrying narcotics on our trucks,” Turner said.
What Derby does have in terms of equipment and medications also comes down from the medical director, with firefighter/paramedic Nate Keller noting that includes what dosages to use on calls and what tools to keep in the ALS bags on vehicles.
Turner also noted the county has been particularly helpful in providing off-ambulance items for his staff to use. That includes the Lifepak unit on Engine 81 that allows for cardiac tests to be run in the field.
Looking ahead
For ambulances, national standards on response times are a little different – and a little longer, at eight minutes. Between Derby Fire and Sedgwick County EMS, city leadership doesn’t see response time as an issue currently. As the city continues growing though, the questions remains what the tipping point is for additional emergency medical services.
“The reality is we are the largest city outside of Wichita. With us having 26,000 people, do we merit another another one? I don’t know,” Mangus said. “We don’t know what that threshold is, but we know that at some point … [the question is] do we have enough calls for another EMS station or more staffing.”
Over the past few years, EMS support from the county was somewhat tumultuous due to staff shortages, which sparked conversations about enhancing services in Derby. Average response times on both regular and emergency calls were a minute over the national standard, but that has dropped back to the benchmark rate within the past year.
With Wichita hospitals working out an arrangement for private contractors to handle building-to-building transports, that has also freed Sedgwick County EMS to respond to its partner cities and maintain a more regular presence at its stations. Currently, Derby has one EMS station through the county located at Fire Station 82.
“I go by [Fire Station] 82 and I see that ambulance unit there a lot more than what it used to be. I do think that helps,” Mangus said. “I think if Sedgwick County continues to improve its staffing levels, that will help for them to be available.”
Minor calls have also started being transported to Rock Regional Hospital as well, which Turner noted also helps with ambulance availability.
Looking forward, Mangus and Turner both pointed out that Derby’s compact nature has not made initial response much of an issue at this point in time. With roughly 2,7000 calls over the past year, Turner noted there’s maybe once a day when calls come in together – which may delay responses. Calls increasing much over that (into the 3,000 range) may force the city’s hand in either adding more staff or adding another EMS – or fire – station.
Either way, the city has looked to the northeast as a potential location for a new station (fire or EMS), given Derby’s current expansion trends. Whatever steps the city takes in the future, Mangus and Turner said the approach will start internally and be adjusted as needed.
“We’re going to continue to prioritize paramedics in our hiring process. We’re also looking at compensating them, too,” Turner said.
“The more they [firefighters] can learn in their skillset and their training, the more we benefit from it in the fire department and then the community,” Mangus said. “There’s a lot of different ways to skin a cat. We’re just trying to make sure we serve the community as best we can when it comes to the emergency services, whether that is fire or EMS. We know we’re always going to be the first one there and we want to be able to do the best we can when we get there.”