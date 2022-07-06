While an agreement was reached in February for the Kansas Grown Farmers Market to operate at Derby’s Madison Avenue Central Park in 2022, new management recently proposed a minor change to the set up.
Given the access needs of renters using The Venue and Pavilion at the park, market management proposed shifting the market from the inner, eastern-most lots to the outer, western series of parking lots – both better serving the farmers market and accommodating the needs of renters. The City Council approved the change unanimously as of June 28.