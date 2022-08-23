Wyatt Warrior

Wyatt Wright (right) is shown at a previous Shooting For a Cure event, with this year’s shaping up to be a strong fundraiser for the Wyatt the Warrior Foundation.

 FILE

Wyatt Wright, 15, aka ‘Wyatt the Warrior,’ and his family have been in a battle with Scleroderma, a connective tissue disease, for seven years.

During that time, in addition to participating in fundraising events for Scleroderma research, the family started the Wyatt the Warrior Foundation, raising funds to help provide support to families with children fighting auto immune disease.

