Wyatt Wright, 15, aka ‘Wyatt the Warrior,’ and his family have been in a battle with Scleroderma, a connective tissue disease, for seven years.
During that time, in addition to participating in fundraising events for Scleroderma research, the family started the Wyatt the Warrior Foundation, raising funds to help provide support to families with children fighting auto immune disease.
Since he was diagnosed with Scleroderma at age 8, he had seven diagnoses, including Tourette’s Syndrome, migraines, asthma and COPD, according to his mother Candace Wright. The disease, which gradually turns the body to stone, is either active or inactive and, “it’s very active right now and is causing scoliosis,” she said.
About three years ago, Wyatt had a gastric pacemaker put in his stomach, which gets the nerve endings to work to digest food.
“It’s an amazing instrument they have come up with,” Candace said. “Without it, he would have to be on a feeding tube.”
There is a lot of travel involved with Wyatt’s treatment – doctors out of Chicago and Ohio who are working on gastrointestinal issues, and rheumatology at Children’s Mercy in Kansas City.
“It’s a lot, but I’ve been fortunate that with my husband’s job I have been able to travel and do these things and get the care he has to have,” Candace said. “There are a lot of children out there that aren’t able to get to these doctors, to get to see them, or insurance doesn’t allow it – a lot of them end up on disability or state insurance and a lot of states won’t allow travel to another state to see a doctor.”
“That’s the one reason we started the foundation,” she explained. “I told my husband that I had to figure out how ... these other kids can get the help I can give my own child.”
“One rheumatologist that works with the Scleroderma Foundation is in New Jersey, so a lot of patients try to get there to see her,” she said. “[Through the foundation] I’ve paid air fare, gas and hotels. We had one family that was gifted a flight and was staying at a Ronald McDonald House, but had nothing else, so we made sure they had money to eat when they weren’t at the house and funds for transportation and anything they needed to do.”
Candace said when they started the foundation, they wanted a unique fundraiser centered around something Wyatt loves to do.
“He loves to shoot sporting clays, and that’s how we came up with Shooting For A Cure.”
The annual event will be held September 17 at Shady Creek Sporting Clays, 1252 N. Oliver Rd. in Belle Plaine. Registration begins at 9 a.m., and shooting events start at 10 a.m. Participants may register in advance at wyattthewarrior1@gmail.com or by calling 616-480.
“This year it has really taken off – we have more sponsors than I’ve ever had for this event, and we are going to be able to raise so much money to help families this year,” she enthused. “It’s coming at a really great time – our kids and families are starting to travel more to get into doctors’ offices that weren’t taking these patients during COVID, so this year is going to give us an opportunity to support a lot of kids.”
Despite the challenges Wyatt faces, his mother says he “has a very good outlook.”
“He knows what is going on; we never hide anything from him,” she said. “He always looks for the next positive thing, the next thing he can do.”
He sets the tone for the whole family.
“We try to turn all our negatives into positives,” Candace said. “That keeps us going.”