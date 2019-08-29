Mayor Randy White presents a check for $2,000 to Mary Reece, director of the Airman and Family Readiness Center at McConnell Air Force Base, to support the group’s mission. The money comes from revenue of the ninth annual Smoke on the Plains Derby BBQ and Music Fest, which was held from June 6-8 at High Park. The goal of the event, which attracted about 7,000 people this year, is to attract new people to Derby and provide an event for local residents. It also provides a donation to McConnell each year.
Derby event helps out McConnell families
- BY DAVID DINELL news1@derbyinformer.com
-
- 1 min to read
-
Aug 29
-
Aug 30
-
Aug 31
-
Aug 31
-
Sep 1
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.