In its first season off the ground, the Derby High School esports program is aiming to develop a strong foundation with its sights on becoming a KSHSAA-sanctioned activity.
The esports program was proposed in fall 2020, sprouting from an already existing esports club at DHS. The season began in spring 2021 with teams for five different games: “League of Legends,” “Overwatch,” “Rocket League,” “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” and “Madden.”
Michael Packard, business teacher and sponsor for Derby High DECA, was selected among a handful of teachers who applied to be coach for the esports program. He said his ability to administer and operate extracurricular activities is the reason he’s been a good fit for the program.
“I thought it seemed like a unique opportunity. It’s weird because I don’t game. The last game I played was Pac-Man,” he said with a laugh.
As esports are not yet sanctioned and regulated through KSHSAA, the Panther esports teams have been competing weekly with teams across the region through an online program called PlayVs.
Preseason lasted for two weeks, beginning in Feb. 15. The regular season is eight weeks long, now in week four. Moving forward, the esports program will have both a spring and fall season.
The top 64 regional teams in each game will be able to compete in the playoffs. Packard says that’s a tall order, considering there are hundreds of teams in their regional division.
Ultimately, Packard said, the goal is to get about 24 schools in the state of Kansas to approach KSHSAA about creating a state-sponsored esports championship.
“Two weeks ago, our Rocket League team played against Goddard and then this week, League of Legends plays against Southeast,” he said. “Once we’re in the state, we’ll just be competing amongst the state teams and that’ll be a little clearer. But then as more teams come online, it’ll get tougher and maybe it breaks out into divisions like 6A and 5A and so on.”
Packard said there are about two dozen students who are actively participating in the program. As it grows in future years, Packard said there could be opportunities to have multiple teams for each game.
The program has faced some challenges in its first year, mainly with technology and scheduling. With a number of students taking class online and no set home for the esports program yet, coordinating practices and games can be tricky.
Luckily, most students in the program have their own rigs to run games from home.
“We’re kind of operating more like a club this year, and hopefully next year we’ll have our own place and some machines,” he said. “All the logistics still have to iron themselves out.”
As for now, Packard and the esports programs are making it work with what they have. He said the Rocket League and League of Legends programs have demonstrated a particular level of dedication to competing well. Many players in the program are also underclassmen, leaving opportunities for success in the immediate years to come.
With future growth and potential KSHSAA approval also comes an opportunity for students who compete in esports, Packard said. The professional and college esports industries have exploded with growth over the last decade and show no signs of slowing down.
“There’s still scholarship money out there available for regional leagues,” he said. “If you’re a good player, now there’s a plethora of opportunities to go play at the college level. A lot of the small liberal arts schools are starting teams; WSU has a team; WSU Tech has a team.”